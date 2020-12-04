Paul George Says He Wants to Retire With the LA Clippers

Paul George doesn't plan on going anywhere else anytime soon.

The LA Clippers' star forward discussed his current situation with the team during Friday's media availability, touching on what the future might hold ahead of his potential free agency next summer.

"Usually, I'm in a position where I kind of just want to think about all scenarios," George said. "But in this situation, I'm happy. I'm home. This was one of the teams I grew up loving, wanting to be a part of for a long time. I'm committed. I'm here. I want to retire a Clipper. I'll say that every year. This is where my heart is. I'm happy regardless of whatever happens. I'm happy to be here."

George also talked about the disappointing end to the 2019-20 season, taking responsibility for the team's mistakes and explaining how he struggled with consistency.

The six-time All-Star is eligible for a contract extension before the season begins, making his comments on his future especially meaningful. Assuming the Clippers want to get a deal done, we could soon be talking about George being with the franchise in the long-term.

It seems like there's a real chance of that happening, too. Just a few days ago, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank spoke highly of George and added that the franchise views him as a "long-term Clipper."

Time will tell if George will finish up his career in Los Angeles, but for the time being, it feels safe to assume that both sides are happily committed to each other.