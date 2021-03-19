Report: LA Clippers Exploring Trade Options to Acquire Lonzo Ball

Could Lonzo Ball be the playmaking guard the LA Clippers have reportedly been clamoring for?

The LA Clippers might have something up their sleeve after all.

According to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Clippers are exploring ways in which they could acquire New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball ahead of next week's trade deadline.

A three-team trade is one option, and according to Stein, the Clippers would likely require an extra team or two to facilitate such a deal due to a lack of draft capital. However, with the deadline just under a week away, LA still has some time to put together a compelling package.

If the Clippers are truly seeking an upgrade at the point guard position, Ball may be the best option available. He's put together an impressive season as a fourth-year pro, averaging a career-high 14.2 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Ball has also had a strong season from beyond the arc, sinking 38.5% of his 7.8 attempts per game.

Ironically enough, Ball recently had one of his best outings of the season against the Clippers, recording 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 20-point win over LA on Sunday.

His fit in LA would virtually be seamless. A hard-nosed, switchable defender with great vision and a respectable outside shot, Ball certainly matches the blueprint that the Clippers' coaching staff has drawn up.

However, the path the franchise must take to acquire him may prove to be too difficult. The Clippers are short on draft picks, and there isn't a ton of young talent on the roster. Unless LA can get creative and loop in a few extra teams, acquiring Ball may be nothing more than a pipe dream.

