Report: LA Clippers to Sign DeMarcus Cousins for Rest of Season

Report: LA Clippers to Sign DeMarcus Cousins for Rest of Season

The LA Clippers are reportedly expected to sign DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the season, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

It looks like Boogie is in this until the end.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the LA Clippers will sign center DeMarcus Cousins for the rest of the season. This comes after Cousins signed his second 10-day contract with the Clippers on April 16, which is set to expire later tonight. 

It's no surprise that the Clippers are bringing the veteran big man on for the remainder of the year. He's been productive on the floor in his eight-game stint with the team, averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a little less than 12 minutes per game. 

He couldn't have come at a better time, either. Serge Ibaka, LA's usual starting center, has been sidelined for more than a month with a back injury and is still without a timetable to return. Ivica Zubac took over the starting spot immediately, but that meant leaving a second unit that had seriously benefitted from his size and rebounding ability to that point.

Cousins has filled that role nicely. He's already hauled in 6+ rebounds in three different appearances, and he's been able to put his passing ability on display when opposing teams choose to double-team him in the paint. Off the floor, Cousins' coaches and teammates have spoken highly of his character and positive attitude.

It remains to be seen what Cousins' role will look like once Ibaka returns, but for now, there's not much harm in sticking with Cousins for 10-15 minutes each night off the bench. 

