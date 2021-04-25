How Serious Is Kawhi Leonard's Foot Injury?

Kawhi Leonard has missed six games with a sore right foot, should people be concerned?

Leonard first missed a game with a sore right foot on April 13 against the Indiana Pacers. He missed three straight games, and then eventually played against Minnesota Timberwolves on April 18. It was then announced that Leonard would be re-evaluated in a week, and he missed the next three straight games again.

All of these absences create the question, how serious is Kawhi Leonard's sore foot injury? Clippers head coach Ty Lue said the situation is more of a precaution.

"More of a precautionary thing," Ty Lue said. "It is something that he has been dealing with... we just want to be cautious."

Sources have confirmed to AllClippers that Leonard's foot injury definitely more on the precautionary side. There is some pain in the lower part of Kawhi's foot, so the team wants to make absolutely sure that Leonard is pain-free going into the playoffs. If it were the playoffs, Leonard would likely play. However, given what we've seen this season's injuries, the Clippers simply don't want to take the chance with Kawhi's soreness.

The Clippers have 10 games left in the regular season and they're still missing Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, and Serge Ibaka. There is hope that Patrick Beverley could return sooner than later with his broken hand, but Ibaka has no timetable. One thing is for sure though, the team will need all of them.

