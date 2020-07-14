AllClippers
Rookie Terance Mann Provides Update on Recovery from Hand Surgery

Garrett Chorpenning

On March 18, LA Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand — a fact that many of us have probably forgotten by now, considering how much has happened in the last four months.

Mann suffered the injury while he was with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario on March 8, and at the time of his surgery, there was no timetable for his return.

On Tuesday morning, Mann spoke with reporters from the bubble and provided an update on his recovery.

"My hand is [doing] pretty well. It was probably a six- to eight-week type deal just because we had so much time so I took care of it. I kind of went the long route because we were in quarantine, I had so much time to work on it. My hand is doing great right now. I'm back full-time, full contact."

Obviously, this is excellent news, even if Mann doesn't see a whole lot of time on the floor in Orlando. He's got the potential to become a key rotation player for the Clippers in a matter of years, so it's best that he was able to get this surgery out of the way now before it became a more significant issue.

The 23-year-old rookie has appeared in 35 games and made six starts for LA this season, posting averages of 1.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 7.7 minutes per contest. He had the best game of his young career on November 16, when he went for 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 49-point win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Mann likely won't make an impact once the Clippers begin their postseason run in August, but he should be a part of the rotation in LA's scrimmages and some seeding games as well.

The Clippers' first scrimmage is just over a week away on July 22, and the team's first seeding game will take place on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

