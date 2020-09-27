As the head coaching hunt continues in the NBA, it's looking increasingly likely that the LA Clippers will have a few positions to fill by the start of the 2021 season.

Sam Cassell and Tyronn Lue, two of the team's assistant coaches, are linked to several jobs around the league — most notably the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Cassell seems to have as good a shot as any other candidate to land the Rockets job, especially given his history with the franchise. Lue, on the other hand, may have his work cut out for him if he wants the Sixers gig.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Lue will interview for the job this coming Tuesday. However, Pompey also added that the position is essentially former Houston coach Mike D'Antoni's to turn down — indicating that he may be the choice.

That's understandable, too. According to NBC Sports' John Clark, Philadelphia feels that hiring D'Antoni may help lure James Harden to the organization. He'll become a free agent in two years, but if the Sixers don't want to wait that long for a shot at him, trades could always be made to get the ball rolling.

Moreover, Pompey noted that D'Antoni met with Philadelphia's ownership during the first round of interviews — something Lue did not do.

If D'Antoni is the next coach in Philadelphia, Lue will still have options. The Rockets could still pursue him. The Oklahoma City Thunder still need a coach. The Indiana Pacers do, too.

As far as the Clippers are concerned, their top priority should be to hire Alvin Gentry if either Cassell or Lue signs elsewhere. He was fired after five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans and is among the most experienced candidates available.