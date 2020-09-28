SI.com
AllClippers
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Rumor: Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy Potential Replacements for Doc Rivers

Garrett Chorpenning

On Monday, LA Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers came to a mutual decision that Rivers would step down as coach of the team. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

In the aftermath, a few names have emerged as potential replacements for Rivers, according to the LA Times' Brad Turner: Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Both Lue and Van Gundy have been linked to the Rockets to fill their coaching vacancy as well. 

Lue is the most sensible candidate on the list — not only is he already familiar with the team and would likely have the support of its players, but he has enjoyed plenty of success coaching in the modern NBA. 

Lue won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 — his first year as a head coach — and made the NBA Finals in the two seasons that followed. Granted, he had LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on the championship roster, but it's worth noting that Lue was able to earn the respect of each player in a short period of time. 

Van Gundy, on the other hand, is the more experienced option. He served as an assistant with the New York Knicks from 1989 to 1996 before taking over as head coach of the franchise. He remained there until the 2001-2002 season. A few years later, he became head coach of the Rockets from 2003 to 2007. He currently serves as coach of the United States men's national team and as a commentator on ESPN. 

Regardless of who becomes the next coach in LA, they'll have plenty of pressure on their shoulders. The Clippers underachieved in 2020 — they'll be expected to take this team to the next level. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LA Clippers Part Ways With Head Coach Doc Rivers

The LA Clippers have parted ways with Doc Rivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers Addresses Clipper Nation: 'I Am Grateful For My Time Here'

Former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers took to Twitter to address the fans about his departure from the franchise.

Garrett Chorpenning

Should the LA Clippers Pursue a Trade for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner reportedly wants out of Indiana. Could the LA Clippers be a potential suitor?

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Will Struggle to Upgrade at Point Guard in Free Agency

The LA Clippers may need to upgrade at point guard this offseason, but the franchise will have a hard time doing so in free agency.

Garrett Chorpenning

Chris Paul helping HBCU students vote by providing transportation

CP3 is providing transportation to students that want to vote

Farbod Esnaashari

Report: LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue to Interview for 76ers Coaching Job Tuesday

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue will interview for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching job on Tuesday, per a report.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers Assistant Sam Cassell Linked to Houston, Once Again

ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes LA Clippers assistant Sam Cassell could be favored to land the Houston Rockets' head coaching job.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Miller: 'Paul George needs to start looking at himself'

Reggie Miller needs more from Paul George

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Can't Afford to Lose JaMychal Green in Offseason

The LA Clippers have a busy offseason ahead. They can't afford to forget about JaMychal Green.

Garrett Chorpenning

Report: Montrezl Harrell's free-agent market value revealed

Montrezl Harrell may not get the money he was expecting

Farbod Esnaashari