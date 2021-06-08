Sports Illustrated home
Utah Jazz Guard Mike Conley (Hamstring) OUT for Game 1 vs. LA Clippers

All-Star guard Mike Conley will officially miss Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz due to a hamstring strain.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz will officially be without All-Star guard Mike Conley for Game 1 of their playoff series with the LA Clippers, the team announced on Tuesday

Conley suffered a hamstring strain in Utah's win in Game 5 over the Memphis Grizzlies on June 2, which forced him to miss most of the contest. He entered Tuesday morning carrying a "questionable" designation but has since had his status downgraded.

In the four games leading up to his injury, Conley averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists and sank 53.3% of his three-point attempts. Utah has typically started Joe Ingles in Conley's absence this season, who is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the playoffs.

Regardless of how the Jazz plan to adjust, Conley's presence will be missed in Game 1. The first-time All-Star has enjoyed a strong second season in Utah, knocking down a career-high 41.2% of his looks from deep and helping to orchestrate an offense that ranked third in the NBA. 

With that said, the Jazz still pose a significant threat to the Clippers in Game 1. 24-year-old star Donovan Mitchell is always good for a 30-piece, and Rudy Gobert remains one of the best defensive players in the league. Working on short rest, LA will need to be at its best to steal the opening game of the series.

The LA Clippers will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. PT. 

Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
