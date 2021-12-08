Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    The LA Clippers are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night
    As things stand currently, the LA Clippers have the 2nd most difficult remaining strength of schedule in the entire NBA. While the Boston Celtics have not started the season the way they wanted to, they’re a solid team that will begin the Clippers’ difficult stretch of games.

    The Celtics will be on the last half of a back to back after losing to the Lakers on Tuesday night; however, they got an encouraging game from Jayson Tatum. It’s been an up and down start to the season for Tatum, but he poured in 34 points on 59% shooting in the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. The Clippers will have their hands full with him in this one.

    Perhaps some encouraging news for the Clippers as they prepare for this matchup with Boston, is that Nicolas Batum was recently upgraded from “out” to “questionable” as he revamps after leaving the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Batum has been out of the league’s protocols for several days now, but has been regathering his conditioning after being quarantined for two weeks. If he’s available, that’s obviously a significant development for the Clippers.

    The Celtics also have an impact player listed as questionable for this matchup, as Tatum’s co-star Jaylen Brown is still dealing with the hamstring soreness that has kept him out of Boston’s last three contests. Ahead of the Lakers game, that he ultimately missed, Brown reportedly had a good workout, but just wasn’t quite 100% ready to play.

    A fun matchup to watch in this game, will be Paul George vs. Jayson Tatum. The two are very similar players, and Tatum has frequently mentioned George as one of the players he looks up to in the NBA. In the seven matchups those two have played since Tatum entered the league, Tatum has gone 6-1. George is averaging 24/7/3 in those games, and Tatum is averaging 22/7/3. The numbers are almost identical, but PG will certainly be looking to add one to that win column.  

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (13-12) vs. Boston Celtics (13-12)

    Date: December 8th, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -3

    Moneyline: Clippers -146, Celtics +124

    Point Total: O/U 212.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

