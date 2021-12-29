Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Without Paul George, the LA Clippers are looking to avoid a three-game skid in Boston
    © Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The LA Clippers have dropped their first two games since Paul George went down with injury, and are looking to avoid a three-game skid in Boston on Wednesday. The Clippers are amidst a five games in seven nights stretch, with Wednesday's game against the Celtics marking the first of three-straight on the road.

    With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Nicolas Batum out, the Clippers will have a difficult time stopping Boston's perimeter attack; however, they will not have Jayson Tatum to worry about, as he too is in the league's health and safety protocols.

    The Celtics are coming off of a bad loss themselves, losing to a Timberwolves team on Monday that was missing their entire starting lineup. While the Celtics were depleted as well, it was definitely a game they should have won. Boston is in a similar spot as the Clippers, hovering around .500 with players in and out of the lineup. Currently the 9th-seed in the Eastern Conference, Boston is just two games out of 6th, but also just two games ahead of 13th. Just like the West, the Eastern Conference is tight.

    The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, and newly signed Moses Wright for this game in Boston. With so many players out, the team will once again be forced to rely on their youth.

    Rookie Keon Johnson had his best game as a pro in the Clippers' loss against Brooklyn, and will likely see rotation minutes against the Celtics. Brandon Boston Jr. is expected to join him in the rotation, as the two rookies have seen a significant increase in playing time since Paul George went down.

    Along with the youth movement, the Clippers will maintain a veteran presence with both Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris. Both players have been solid in Paul George's absence, and will need to continue playing at a high level if the Clippers want to start winning games.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (17-17) vs. Boston Celtics (16-18)

    Date: December 29th, 2021

    Time: 4:30 PM PST

    Venue: TD Garden

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Celtics -6

    Moneyline: Clippers +200, Celtics -245

    Point Total: O/U 211.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
