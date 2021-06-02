LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 5: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The first round series is now a best-of-3; LA needs to maintain momentum against a Mavericks team that will find a way to counter the Clippers' adjustments.

The LA Clippers will square off with the Dallas Mavericks for a pivotal Game 5 of their Western Conference First-Round series on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

After LA revived themselves by improbably claiming both games in Dallas, the series is now essentially a best-of-3, with Games 5 and 7 taking place in Los Angeles (though home court advantage has proven to be a non-factor so far, as the road team has won every game of the series).

Head Coach Tyronn Lue did an excellent job of adjusting in Game 4, inserting Nicolas Batum into the starting lineup over the less-agile Ivica Zubac and giving Luka Doncic fewer weak spots to hunt down. Doncic was visibly laboring from a neck injury that he suffered in Game 3, but even still, the Clippers did a much better job of allowing him tough shots rather than leaving his teammates open for 3. Dallas’ poor shooting (5-30 from deep in Game 4) could be partially attributed to a regression to the mean that was bound to happen, but some credit must be given to LA for closing out and staying home on shooters.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Doncic’s neck is already starting to feel better. LA will no-doubt have their hands full with him, and Mavericks Head Coach Rick Carlisle will definitely have a counter to Lue’s Game 4 adjustments.

For LA, Lue stated during his press conference on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Serge Ibaka is likely to return for Game 5, as he is still dealing with the back tightness that has plagued him for much of the season. Look for a similar rotation to Game 4, with Zubac assuming the role as backup center and not getting much overlap with Doncic (unless Carlisle once again calls on the 7’4 Boban Marjanovic).

This is not necessarily a must-win for LA, but it would behoove them to maintain momentum after winning two straight games.

How to Watch

Matchup: Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at LA Clippers (2-2)

Date: Wednesday, June 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +225, Clippers -275

Point Total: O/U 217.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 4 Win Over the Dallas Mavericks

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka (Back) Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Mavericks

TNT Analyst Charles Barkley: 'The Mavs are not going to win another game'