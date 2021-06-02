Sports Illustrated home
LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka (Back) Doubtful for Game 5 vs. Mavericks

LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka isn't expected to be available for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka isn't expected to be available for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.

It doesn't seem like Serge Ibaka will be leaving his voodoo room anytime soon.

The LA Clippers' veteran big man is officially considered doubtful to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced earlier today. 

If Ibaka does end up missing the contest, it'll be his third in a row and 34th overall this season. 

Ibaka has spent less than 19 minutes on the floor in LA's first-round playoff series. The 31-year-old stuffed the stat sheet in Game 1 and got a bucket to go in Game 2, but he hasn't been seen since then. His official diagnosis, according to the team, is back spasms.

Ibaka missed 31 games throughout the regular season, including a stretch of 30 consecutive absences from March 15 to May 13. He said he had been dealing with a nerve issue in his back since the beginning of the season, but it only became severe shortly after the All-Star break.

Ibaka averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season. 

The Clippers have managed quite well in Ibaka's absence, opting for a small-ball approach in Game 4 and starting Nicolas Batum at the five. Ivica Zubac, who was LA's previous starter in the series, returned to a reserve role and played roughly 18 minutes off the bench. 

Still, the Clippers will want to get Ibaka back as soon as possible. Even if he isn't spending much time on the floor, the former NBA champion is known to be a leader and respected voice in LA's locker room.

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will meet for Game 5 on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Dec 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Serge Ibaka (right) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
