    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    The Clippers are headed to Oklahoma City to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
    Author:

    Katelyn Mulchay / Getty Images

    After a much needed couple days off, the LA Clippers are headed to Oklahoma City on Saturday night to take on the Thunder. OKC is currently just 8-19, which is good for dead last in the Western Conference. Their rebuild is still young, as the franchise made the playoffs just two seasons ago.

    The Thunder are led by a familiar face for the Clippers, in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. After a slow start to the season, Shai’s numbers are still down across the board from last year; however, he has been much better as of late. Over his last six games, Shai is averaging 26.2 PPG and 5.7 APG. As bad as OKC has been, Shai's ability to put up big games has given them opportunities to win on several occasions.

    This is something the Clippers will have to be aware of, especially if they are without Paul George and Nicolas Batum. The two of them are still being listed as questionable, and while it goes without saying, their status changes everything for the Clippers.

    This game against OKC begins a three-game stretch for the Clippers where they play the Thunder, Spurs, and Kings, all who have losing records. The Clippers must take advantage of this stretch, because after it, they will face playoff teams from last year in eight of their next ten matchups. With the league's 2nd most difficult remaining strength of schedule, taking care of business against the worst team in the Western Conference is absolutely essential.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (16-13) vs. OKC Thunder (8-19)

    Date: December 18th, 2021

    Time: 5:00 PM PST

    Venue: Paycom Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -4

    Moneyline: Clippers -174, OKC +146

    Point Total: O/U 207.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
