Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Leonard and Paul both remain out as the Clippers hope to avoid another 0-2 hole.
Author:
Publish date:

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Leonard and Paul both remain out as the Clippers hope to avoid another 0-2 hole.

After a close Game 1 loss, the LA Clippers will aim to regain their footing and steal a home game from the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Both teams will once again be down a superstar. For LA, Kawhi Leonard will miss his fourth straight game with what the Clippers organization has described as a “right knee sprain.” It has still yet to be confirmed whether this is an ACL injury. If that is indeed the case, the severity of the injury will determine just how long Leonard will be sidelined. If it is just a grade 1 tear, it’s not out of the question for him to return at some point in this series. However, if it turns out to be a full tear, he will be out for the remainder of the postseason without question.

For Phoenix, Chris Paul remains out due to health and safety protocols. It is still unclear whether he has contracted COVID-19, though former teammate Matt Barnes stated that Paul confirmed to him that he had been vaccinated. Stuck at home during Game 1, Paul elected to make the most of a tough situation and enjoy some time with his kids.

As evidenced by Game 1, the Clippers still have their hands full with the Suns despite Paul’s absence. Devin Booker contributed one of the most dominant performances of his career, dropping his first-ever triple double: 40 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds in 44 minutes of play. LA is going to have to find a way to limit either his playmaking or his scoring prowess, because they essentially allowed him both in Game 1.

Paul George will be called upon to deliver yet again with his costar absent. He only played 39 minutes in Game 1, as Head Coach Tyronn Lue was concerned about his roster’s level of fatigue following a quick turnaround from Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals to Game 1 of the Conference Finals. Look for a shorter rotation and for George to be given a shorter rest in Game 2, as LA’s offense tends to struggle when he is off the floor.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (0-01) at Phoenix Suns (1-0)

Date: Tuesday, June 22

Time: 9:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Suns -4.5

Moneyline: Clippers +154, Suns -184

Point Total: O/U 223

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

USATSI_16292254
News

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Jan 3, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talk in the second half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT for Game 2 vs. Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16286326
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 1 Loss to the Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16256074_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Doing 'Everything He Can' To Rejoin Clippers

Paul George and the Clippers won two of three regular-season meetings with Devin Booker and the Suns.
News

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15867844
News

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Playoff Series Preview and Predictions

USATSI_16277215_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Players Say Fans 'Deserve it' After Reaching First Conference Finals Ever

USATSI_16276829
News

Paul George Looks Forward to 'Carrying' Clippers in Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard