LA Clippers vs. Sacremento: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, the LA Clippers must do all they can to avoid a letdown on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. This is a team that beat the Clippers just a few days ago, adding an increased element to this weekend matchup.

The Kings have not been great so far this season, but they played very well in Wednesday’s win over the Clippers. Davion Mitchell led the way off the bench, putting up 20 points on 7/10 shooting. The Kings had six players score in double figures, including 23 points from Terence Davis, and 24 from De'Aaron Fox.

The Clippers were without Paul George, who will hopefully be back for the rematch. George played in Friday’s win over the Lakers, but said postgame that he tweaked his ankle a bit. He didn’t indicate that he expected it to be something that forces him to miss time, but it is still something to monitor.

Coming off of such a great win over the Lakers, it could be easy for the Clippers to come out lethargic on the last half of a back to back. As the Kings proved on Wednesday, if the Clippers do this, they certainly can lose. With games coming up against the Trailblazers, Celtics, Suns, and Jazz, games like this against a mediocre Kings team have to go in the win column.

The Clippers will look to make that happen on Saturday night in Sacramento.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (12-11) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-14)

Date: December 4th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -1.5

Moneyline: Clippers -120, Kings +102

Point Total: N/A

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook