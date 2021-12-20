Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info
    Publish date:

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    The Clippers look to get back on track against the Spurs
    Author:

    © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clippers look to get back on track against the Spurs

    After a tough loss to the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers are looking to bounce back at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Currently sitting at 11-18, the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. With several teams right behind them in the standings, the Clippers need to win games like these, especially after falling to the last place Thunder on Saturday.

    As has been the case for weeks now, the Clippers will be without some key contributors. Already down Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers recently lost Marcus Morris to the league’s health and safety protocols. Along with those two, Isaiah Hartenstein will also be sidelined after suffering an ankle sprain in the loss to OKC. Paul George remains questionable for the Clippers with his elbow sprain, and with the team already down so many players, his availability changes everything.

    An interesting development leading up to this game, is Serge Ibaka being listed as probable following multiple absences for personal reasons. These absences came right after he received multiple DNP-CDs, leading some to believe the two were related. With Serge returning right as Isaiah Hartenstein exits, this story receives another interesting element. All of this could be completely coincidental and unrelated, but the Ibaka situation remains something to keep an eye on.

    Despite their bad record, the Spurs have some talent. As the Clippers have seen several times this year, no team can be overlooked. With a tough schedule looming, winning games like this becomes essential for a Clippers team looking to battle for position in a tightly contested Western Conference.

    How to Watch

    Matchup: LA Clippers (16-14) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-18)

    Date: December 20th, 2021

    Read More

    Time: 7:30 PM PST

    Venue: Staples Center

    Broadcast: Bally Sports

    Betting Info

    Spread: Clippers -4.5

    Moneyline: Clippers -198, Spurs +166

    Point Total: O/U 217.5

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

    Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on in the second quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17293662_168390270_lowres
    News

    Floyd Mayweather's Heartwarming Message to Paul George

    14 hours ago
    trae-young
    News

    Trae Young Reacts to Being Placed in COVID Protocols

    17 hours ago
    KW9Uk6D91d2yOdJG
    News

    Watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Hits Game Winner, Thunder Defeat Clippers 104-103

    Dec 18, 2021
    curry120421-3
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

    Dec 18, 2021
    fed6c-16398186912612-1920
    News

    Patrick Beverley Trolls Lakers After Win

    Dec 18, 2021
    lnvskgdhh0nk2fjndquv
    News

    Steve Nash Reacts to Kyrie Irving Returning

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17324683_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever

    Dec 18, 2021