LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After a tough loss to the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers are looking to bounce back at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Currently sitting at 11-18, the Spurs are one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. With several teams right behind them in the standings, the Clippers need to win games like these, especially after falling to the last place Thunder on Saturday.

As has been the case for weeks now, the Clippers will be without some key contributors. Already down Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers recently lost Marcus Morris to the league’s health and safety protocols. Along with those two, Isaiah Hartenstein will also be sidelined after suffering an ankle sprain in the loss to OKC. Paul George remains questionable for the Clippers with his elbow sprain, and with the team already down so many players, his availability changes everything.

An interesting development leading up to this game, is Serge Ibaka being listed as probable following multiple absences for personal reasons. These absences came right after he received multiple DNP-CDs, leading some to believe the two were related. With Serge returning right as Isaiah Hartenstein exits, this story receives another interesting element. All of this could be completely coincidental and unrelated, but the Ibaka situation remains something to keep an eye on.

Despite their bad record, the Spurs have some talent. As the Clippers have seen several times this year, no team can be overlooked. With a tough schedule looming, winning games like this becomes essential for a Clippers team looking to battle for position in a tightly contested Western Conference.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (16-14) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-18)

Date: December 20th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -4.5

Moneyline: Clippers -198, Spurs +166

Point Total: O/U 217.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook