LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

Regardless of who suits up for the Clippers on Wednesday and who doesn't, this is going to be one of the most difficult games they have had all season. The Utah Jazz currently have the league's longest winning streak, with seven-straight victories. Donovan Mitchell is playing at an MVP-level during this stretch, averaging 29.4 PPG on 54/45/92 shooting splits. In 206 minutes during this stretch, Mitchell is a +99.

As great as Donovan Mitchell has been during this winning streak, the best plus/minus on the team actually belongs to Rudy Gobert. In 221 minutes during this stretch, Gobert is a +125. Utah currently has the 5th best defensive rating in basketball, and Gobert's interior presence is the biggest reason why. While dominant, if there is one team who knows how to exploit Utah's defense, it is Ty Lue and the Clippers.

Without Kawhi Leonard during the last two games of last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Clippers were able to defeat the Utah Jazz by going small. Utilizing the versatility of Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris, the Clippers were able to draw Rudy Gobert out of the paint. Even during the possessions he remained down low, guys like Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann went at Gobert repeatedly, and did so with much success.

If both teams were at full strength, or even the version of themselves that finished last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals, all eyes would be on this game. As things stand currently, it seems unlikely that this will be the case. Paul George and Nicolas Batum are both listed as questionable, but the Clippers have rightfully been cautious with each of them this season.

Needless today, if even one of Batum and George are out, taking down the league's hottest team will be a tall task. That being said, the Clippers are playing at an elite level themselves, making this matchup intriguing regardless.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (16-12) vs. Utah Jazz (19-7)

Date: December 15th, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Venue: Vivint Arena

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Jazz -9.5

Moneyline: Clippers +340, Jazz -430

Point Total: O/U 217.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook