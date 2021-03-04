LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

For their final game before the All-Star break, the LA Clippers will face off against the Washington Wizards on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The game could look vastly different depending on the health of two of the Clippers’ core players. All-Star Kawhi Leonard has been listed as questionable to play due to back spasms, which kept him sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Additionally, forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been listed as doubtful to play due to concussion protocol. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown inadvertently elbowed Morris as both players went up for a rebound, and Morris was unable to continue Tuesday's game following the collision.

If Leonard and Morris are both out, the Clippers will be extremely shallow at forward, and will be relying heavily on Paul George and Nicolas Batum. George was the primary offensive engine on Tuesday, and played well until the fourth quarter, when he and the rest of the team stagnated offensively. Look for George to bounce back against the Wizards, who have very few defensive wing-stoppers. Also, expect Terance Mann to get extended minutes on Thursday off the bench.

For the Wizards, they have no major injuries to report. Bradley Beal is the alpha and the omega for Washington offensively, and he went off in his last matchup with the Clippers twelve days ago, dropping 28 points and dishing out 10 assists. However, the Clippers were still able to win that matchup by 19 points. Beal is going to get his numbers regardless, but if LA can limit Washington’s role players, take advantage of their poor defense and bank on Russell Westbrook having a bad shooting night, they should be able to pull out a victory even without Leonard.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (24-12) at Washington Wizards (13-20)

Date: Thursday, March 4

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Capital One Arena

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Moneyline: Wizards +190, Clippers -230

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook