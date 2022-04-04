Laurence Fishburne to Play Doc Rivers in New 'The Sterling Affairs' FX Series

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't the only NBA team that'll be getting their own TV drama. It looks like the LA Clippers will also be receiving their own treatment, but about a less flattering subject in Donald Sterling.

DEADLINE announced that FX has given a "formal green light" to a new series called 'The Sterling Affairs.' It will be a six episode series about the downfall of Donald Sterling during the 2014 season when the LA Clippers were going against the Golden State Warriors during the playoffs.

Acclaimed actor Laurence Fishburne will be one of the lead roles, playing former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. The other lead role will be acted by Oscar-nominated actress Jacki Weaver, playing the role of Donald Sterling's wife, Shelly Sterling.

'The Sterling Affairs' is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast hosted by Ramona Shelburne with the same name. It's a story that many NBA fans have heard, but one that mainstream television viewers don't necessarily know. With that in mind, it would be safe to assume that's who the key demographic for this show will be.

Authors Note: As someone who was personally working for the Clippers during the 2014 season when Donald Sterling was banned, it was a truly fascinating time. One of the most chaos I've ever seen within 10 years of working in an NBA arena. Angry citizens protested outside of the building, reporters were pretending to be interns, and interns were being trained how to handle unexpected media pressure. Hopefully, the series can properly represent what it was like to actually work for the Clippers during that time period, not just from a basketball perspective.