LaVar Ball wants Pelicans to trade Lonzo Ball

LaVar Ball wants the New Orleans Pelicans to trade Lonzo Ball, but what are the realistic options?

On a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles, LaVar Ball held no punches about his son's situation in New Orleans. Ball publicly pleaded that the team trade his son before the trade deadline on March 25.

"I don’t know what [the Pelicans] are going to do," LaVar Ball said. "I hope he’s traded, though. I don’t like watching the way that he’s playing...He can’t stay in New Orleans. C’mon man."

Clipper fans have been begun clamoring for a point guard like Lonzo Ball throughout the season. When the team was doing well with the 16-5 start, it seemed like no moves were necessary. However, they've gone 10-11 in their last 21 games, and it seems fairly obvious something needs to change. The team needs another piece to create the offense so that everyone isn't shooting jump shots. LaVar Ball believes Lonzo is a natural playmaker, that'll thrive in a situation where he can be just that.

“Lonzo has always been a playmaker, LaVar Ball said. "Why are you trying to change him into a defensive specialist to stay in the corner and shoot 3s? And you’re trying to change Zion [Williamson] and Brandon Ingram, who all throughout their career have never been playmakers? They’re scorers. Now you want to put the ball in their hand? C’mon man."

The trade deadline is exactly one week from now. In all likelihood, it may be a silent one. However, it will be a very critical time for the Clippers. The price for Lonzo may be too high for the Clippers, but he's definitely a name the team should be interested in.

