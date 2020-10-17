SI.com
Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell deny report about chemistry issues with Kawhi Leonard

Farbod Esnaashari

A month after the Clippers collapsed in the playoffs, reports of their chemistry issues are still being denied by their players.

A report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic went viral recently, as it stated: 

"Players like Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams — Clippers bedrocks before the arrival of Leonard and George — bristled when Leonard was permitted to take games off to manage his body and to live in San Diego, which often led to him being late for team flights, league sources said."

This is similar to what Buha was stating in January - that players were a bit frustrated at Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's preferential treatment. However, none of this is really big news, and it's all been settled at this point. Here are the responses from Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.

Lou Williams: "Dawg, I don't even know what bristle mean. Lol @jovanbuha where y'all get that from? Out ya source."

Montrezl Harrell: "Man y'all create anything for story huh lmao"

For what it's worth, Lou Williams and the Clippers vehemently denied any chemistry issues all season. The moment the team was eliminated, Williams said the team didn't have enough chemistry to win a championship.

"I think a lot of the issues that we ran into, talent bailed us out; chemistry it didn't," Lou Williams said. "In this series, it failed us. We know this is our first year together. We are a highly talented group and we came up short."

Chemistry wasn't the reason why the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets. They lost due to bad rotations, and shooters going cold on wide-open shots. Regardless, chemistry seems to be a popular topic among the team, and among the media. They clearly didn't seem to have the same level of on-court trust as the Denver Nuggets, but that could largely be due to a lack of continuity. What the Clippers need is more time on the court together, and smarter rotations.

