Marcus Morris Reflects on the LA Clippers' Season

In an instagram post on Wednesday afternoon, Marcus Morris spoke publicly for the first time since the Clippers' season ended. The forward acknowledged that while the season did not end the way the team or the fans had hoped, it was enjoyable for everyone involved. Morris ended his post by thanking the organization for allowing him to be himself.

In 57 games for the Clippers this season, Marcus Morris averaged 13.4 PPG on 47.3% from deep. Mook's 47.3% clip from long range during the regular season was good for 2nd best in the entire NBA, trailing only Brooklyn's Joe Harris for the league's top spot.

Amongst all qualifying shooters in NBA history, Marcus Morris became just the 9th player ever to shoot at least 250 threes in a season while making at least 47% of them. What Morris provided the Clippers with this season was truly invaluable.

As great as Morris was during the regular season, much of his impact was felt once Kawhi Leonard went down in the playoffs. Although Mook did struggle at times during the postseason, he gave the Clippers three 20-point games during the stretch of time that Kawhi Leonard was out. Mook's ability to step up and be a secondary scorer alongside Paul George was a primary reason why the Clippers were able to make their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history.

As Morris stated in his Instagram post, the season did not end the way he and the team had hoped; however, it did leave fans with a lot of reasons to be excited for next year, and Marcus Morris is certainly one of them.