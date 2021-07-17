NBA's Medical Analysis on Kawhi Leonard's Partial ACL Tear

Kawhi Leonard's partial ACL tear is a mystery that's still surrounded in much secrecy. There's no timetable on when he'll return, how severe it is, or when it upgraded from a sprain to a full-on tear. The NBA did their best to have a medical expert analyze Leonard's tear in a fantastic piece.

Gilbert McGregor reached out to Dr. Michael S. George of the KSF Orthopaedic Center in Houston to provide some information on what Kawhi Leonard could be dealing with.

One of the biggest takeaways was that "regardless of whether it is a partial or complete tear, surgery involves reconstructing the ACL." Meaning, unless Leonard had something done differently, he'll face the same standard recovery time of at least four to six months.

Dr. George gave an optimistic view of a potential Kawhi Leonard return, not necessarily ruling him out for the entire season. "This rehab will extend into the beginning of next season with a return to NBA competition likely in January or February if he has a typical recovery schedule," George said.

The Clippers will be in one of the most interesting and scary spots in the league this off-season. They have to re-sign Kawhi Leonard, but they also have to figure out a way to survive months without him. One would feel they're good enough to simply run it back with minor improvements, but that also may not be good enough without Kawhi Leonard.

