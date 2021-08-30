Patrick Beverley Comments on Clippers' 3-1 Lead Against Nuggets

Though he is no longer a member of the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolf Patrick Beverley is still displeased with his former team’s playoff collapse back in the 2020 postseason.

Recently, House of Highlights posted a video of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets picking apart the Clippers’ defense via pick-and-roll, resulting in a wide open layup for Monte Morris off a beautiful no-look bullet pass from Jokic. The play was from the 2020 Western Conference Finals in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. The Nuggets would go on to win the series after trailing three games to one, a miraculous comeback for one team and an embarrassing collapse for the other.

House of Highlights draws quite a crowd on social media, including NBA players. Beverley happened to stumble upon the highlight, and left a comment expressing his disappointment in the team’s failure.

A face-palm emoji followed by “3-1.” Simple, but reading “3-1” is almost as painful to a Clipper fan as it is to a Warriors fan these days. One can only imagine being a player on a team so close to reaching its first Conference Finals (they would finally get there the following season) only to lose three games in a row.

Beverley, a three-time All-Defensive Team member, wasn’t on the floor for that particular play. Perhaps if he were, the Clippers wouldn’t have miscommunicated and given up a bunny. Beverley and the rest of that Clippers roster no-doubt relive those sorts of moments over and over in their minds, regardless of whether they happen to catch them on House of Highlights.

