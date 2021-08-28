Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

After a short and unsuccessful stint with the LA Clippers, Rajon Rondo was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe back to Los Angeles. Given the state of Rondo's career, and the trajectory of the Memphis Grizzlies, there was never much reason to believe that he would ever suit up for Memphis. This belief was actualized on Saturday afternoon when the Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Rondo had completed a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo was a failed experiment for the Clippers, after they bought into the idea of needing a more traditional playmaker. After showing some flashes of ability in the regular season, Rondo was unplayable for the Clippers in the playoffs, and was benched after shooting just 34% from the field in the 13 games he appeared in.

If Rondo does indeed sign with the Lakers, the team will be hoping that he regains the same form he had in the Orlando Bubble when he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. At 35-years old, Rondo will be joining a Lakers roster that is by far the oldest in the league; however, they are a team in "win-now" mode, and have added some key pieces who will likely help that pursuit.

If Rondo is unable to make a positive impact on the court for the Lakers, the team is not in a position where they need to play him. Between Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn, the team has several backcourt options that will likely be serviceable upgrades if Rondo becomes unplayable. Even in that event, the Lakers and their guards will still benefit from Rondo's experience and savvy, even if it is from the bench.