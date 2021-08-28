August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

Rajon Rondo is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Lakers after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Rajon Rondo is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Lakers after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a short and unsuccessful stint with the LA Clippers, Rajon Rondo was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe back to Los Angeles. Given the state of Rondo's career, and the trajectory of the Memphis Grizzlies, there was never much reason to believe that he would ever suit up for Memphis. This belief was actualized on Saturday afternoon when the Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Rondo had completed a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo was a failed experiment for the Clippers, after they bought into the idea of needing a more traditional playmaker. After showing some flashes of ability in the regular season, Rondo was unplayable for the Clippers in the playoffs, and was benched after shooting just 34% from the field in the 13 games he appeared in.

If Rondo does indeed sign with the Lakers, the team will be hoping that he regains the same form he had in the Orlando Bubble when he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. At 35-years old, Rondo will be joining a Lakers roster that is by far the oldest in the league; however, they are a team in "win-now" mode, and have added some key pieces who will likely help that pursuit.

If Rondo is unable to make a positive impact on the court for the Lakers, the team is not in a position where they need to play him. Between Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn, the team has several backcourt options that will likely be serviceable upgrades if Rondo becomes unplayable. Even in that event, the Lakers and their guards will still benefit from Rondo's experience and savvy, even if it is from the bench.

rajon-rondo-return-lakers
News

Report: Rajon Rondo Heading From Clippers to Grizzlies to Lakers

USATSI_14123532_168384702_lowres
News

Clipper Fans Ranked as One of the Most Stressed Fanbases in the NBA?

hi-res-a71d90a6f5f511be6cce211cd82b23f4_crop_north
News

Damian Lillard Says He's "Not Going to be Playing for the Lakers"

May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers' Win Total Odds for 2021-22 Season Revealed

13859241_H23072866
News

Report: Lakers Interested in Former Clippers Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan

kawhi-leonard-michael-jordanjpg
News

Kawhi Leonard's Obsession With Michael Jordan Revealed

USATSI_15682554_168384702_lowres
News

Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Working Out With Ben Simmons

USATSI_16274157_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Rich Paul Ignored Clippers Calls for Nerlens Noel