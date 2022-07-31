Skip to main content
Paul George and LA Clippers React to Bill Russell Passing Away

Paul George and LA Clippers React to Bill Russell Passing Away

Rest in peace to an absolute legend.

The NBA world mourns the loss of one of its greatest players today, as Bill Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88.

Russell was arguably the greatest NBA player of all time and the greatest winner of all time, winning 11 NBA championships throughout his illustrious career. He was a famed civil rights activist, joining legendary icons like Muhammad Ali and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. NBA players around the world mourned the loss of a rarified figure like Russell.

Paul George expressed his condolences on his Instagram story, where he posted an iconic photo of Bill Russell smiling with his 11 championships. Reggie Jackson tweeted: "RIP Bill Russell #Legend".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nicolas Batum tweeted the same image that Paul George posted on his Instagram, but with the additional "RIP Legend" caption.

There are very few players in NBA history that carried themselves in the way Bill Russell did. He unconditionally gave advice to the younger generation, taught them how to be activists, and taught them how to be winners. Despite winning 11 championships, he always found a way to be humble in every interview, never interjecting himself when talking about the current state of the game. It was like watching the wise sage who was always willing to help - always smiling. It's hard to find anyone that's as good of an ambassador to the game of basketball as Bill Russell was.

There are certain iconic figures in human history that for some reason, people tend to think they'll live forever - Bill Russell was one of those people. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace.

1302857188.0
News

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

By Joey Linn16 hours ago
1370635333.0
News

Analyst: LA Clippers Biggest Threat to Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 7:12 PM EDT
Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Pre-Season Games

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 6:42 PM EDT
USATSI_13028369_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers in Talks With Chinese Star Zhou Qi

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 29, 2022 6:16 PM EDT
Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Update on Paul George's Drew League Appearance

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
paul-george-sparks-buzz-latest-practice-video
News

Paul George Announces Return to Drew League

By Joey LinnJul 27, 2022 11:08 PM EDT
USATSI_17190901_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Waive Jay Scrubb

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 27, 2022 8:45 PM EDT
74CLQHXACFEU3BE3XUIS7MFETM
News

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 9:08 PM EDT