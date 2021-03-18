Paul George on Asian Hate Crimes: 'I'm with the Asian community. I stand with them.'

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Paul George denounces Asian Hate Crimes: 'I'm with the Asian community. I stand with them.'

Paul George denounced all Asian hate crimes and the attack in Atlanta
The Asian community is going through some horrific times right now. Just this week, six Asian women were killed in a shooting in Atlanta. The NBA community has spoken up, and so has Paul George.

George isn't alone in denouncing these hate crimes. Over the course of this week, we've heard from athletes like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Trae Young.

"The recent attacks against our brothers and sisters in the Asian communities are heartbreaking," Wade said on Twitter. "The physical assaults and recent killings are rooted in racism. It needs to stop. We cannot be silent. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones due to this senseless hatred. To our Asian community - we love you and are standing united with you. Enough is Enough. #StopAsianHate 

What started as a small Instagram post from Jeremy Lin is starting to transform into a movement from the entire NBA. The best chance at inspiring change is raising awareness, and that's what the players are doing now.

