Paul George Leads All Players in Playoff Minutes

Paul George is doing everything he can to keep the Clippers alive while Kawhi Leonard is injured. He played 43 minutes in Game 3, and leads all NBA players in playoff minutes - by a huge amount.

According to Lucas Hann, Paul George leads the NBA in playoff minutes played at 653 minutes. The next highest person is Reggie Jackson, with 506 minutes. His recovery after games has been very intensive as a result of it.

"I lift after games," Paul George said. "It's part of the process with massage, cold tub, hot tub, bfr, there's a lot that goes into it."

Very few expected the Clippers to win Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard. Very few expected them to even make it to the Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, but somehow this team continues to find a way. There's a special resiliency with this group that win or lose, fans have to be happy with.

"We put so much into this season, we've invested so much in each other, and we're going to live with the results," George said. I think that's the beauty of it."

The Clippers won't be the favorites to win any games for the rest of the playoffs. They won't have Kawhi Leonard, and there's still no timetable on when he'll return. They'll have to play with every ounce of effort for the rest of the playoffs, and that'll be their main key to victory.

"We can't allow this team to play harder than us," George said.

