Paul George Lists His All-Time Starting Five

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George listed his all-time starting five, and it's a bit different than what most would expect.

George told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski his all-time starting five, and there was no Michael Jordan on the list.

"Bron at the point, Kobe at the two... I would put Larry at my three, at my four I would put KG, and at my five I would put Shaq," George said.

Looking at his statement, this how George's starting five looks on paper.
PG: LeBron James
SG: Kobe Bryant
SF: Larry Bird
PF: Kevin Garnett
C: Shaquille O'Neal

It's a little strange to have an all-time starting five list without Michael Jordan or Tim Duncan, but that's what makes George's list interesting. Most modern NBA players have often lost their appreciation for Larry Bird, so it's great to see him make the cut. A point guard LeBron James over Magic Johnson is also very interesting to see.

People can agree or disagree with lists all the time, but one has to agree that George's is certainly unique. When Doc Rivers previously listed his all-time starting five, it was one that would be almost unanimously agreed upon. 

At the end of the day though, George admitted this is a list of sentimentality, not necessarily who is the best. Kobe Bryant is a player George grew up idolizing, one that he's accredited to shaping his youth. It is because of that sentimentality, that Kobe made the cut over Michael Jordan.

"I know Michael is the best, but I grew up on Kobe," George said.

