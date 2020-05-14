Doc Rivers shares his All-Time Starting Five: Magic, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem

Doc Rivers may have the largest All-Time starting five squad ever.

Austin Rivers joined his father on the GO OFF podcast, where the two talked about All-Time starting fives, Kobe stories, and their player/coach dynamic.

When it comes to an All-Time starting five, Doc Rivers is in favor of size.

"I'm going Kareem at the center," Rivers said. "I'm going Tim Duncan at the four, because those both are two-way players. I'm going Michael, and Magic at the one and two. This may be the biggest team ever. And then LeBron at the three."

Austin Rivers disputed that the squad may need more three-point shooting, but Doc maintained having the size advantage. "I'm also going with a team where the smallest guy is 6'7, good luck." An interesting point Austin made was that players of his generation never saw Larry Bird or Magic Johnson play. As a result, they add the legendary players to their top-five because "they feel like they're supposed to."

Coach Rivers had a top-five shooting squad as well. "Dirk at the five," Rivers said. "I would put Durant at the three. Steph at the point, because that's what you'd need. I would put Kobe in there because of his ability to drive. Now the whole team changes. At the four I couldn't even come up with one."

Austin contested that Ray Allen should be on his father's top-five shooting squad, but Doc believed Kobe's ability to drive superseded the argument. In addition to Kobe's driving ability, the elder Rivers believed Kobe's shooting would improve significantly on a squad of good shooters.

"They took a lot of tough shots right," Rivers said. "Put them on a team where they're taking easy shots. Where a lot of their shots can be spot up. It would be interesting to see how great of a shooter they were. The Klay Thompsons of the world are taking great shots, through ball movement."

Do you agree or disagree with Doc's All-Time squads?