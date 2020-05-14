Doc Rivers shares his All-Time Starting Five: Magic, Jordan, LeBron, Duncan, Kareem
Farbod Esnaashari
Doc Rivers may have the largest All-Time starting five squad ever.
Austin Rivers joined his father on the GO OFF podcast, where the two talked about All-Time starting fives, Kobe stories, and their player/coach dynamic.
When it comes to an All-Time starting five, Doc Rivers is in favor of size.
Austin Rivers disputed that the squad may need more three-point shooting, but Doc maintained having the size advantage. "I'm also going with a team where the smallest guy is 6'7, good luck." An interesting point Austin made was that players of his generation never saw Larry Bird or Magic Johnson play. As a result, they add the legendary players to their top-five because "they feel like they're supposed to."
Coach Rivers had a top-five shooting squad as well. "Dirk at the five," Rivers said. "I would put Durant at the three. Steph at the point, because that's what you'd need. I would put Kobe in there because of his ability to drive. Now the whole team changes. At the four I couldn't even come up with one."
Austin contested that Ray Allen should be on his father's top-five shooting squad, but Doc believed Kobe's ability to drive superseded the argument. In addition to Kobe's driving ability, the elder Rivers believed Kobe's shooting would improve significantly on a squad of good shooters.
"They took a lot of tough shots right," Rivers said. "Put them on a team where they're taking easy shots. Where a lot of their shots can be spot up. It would be interesting to see how great of a shooter they were. The Klay Thompsons of the world are taking great shots, through ball movement."
Do you agree or disagree with Doc's All-Time squads?