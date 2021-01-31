"Paul George on facing the Nets: "Everyone is looking forward to that matchup"

Following the Clippers’ win against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Paul George understood that the true challenge for his squad awaited them across the East River in Brooklyn.

“Everyone is looking forward to that matchup,” George said when asked about Tuesday’s game against the Nets. “This ball club, and the world. It should be a great showdown.”

George is right—the game is going to draw a lot of eyeballs. Not only will it be nationally televised on TNT, but outside of a game involving the Lakers, this matchup might have the most combined star power of any game all season. The Clippers All-Stars, George and Kawhi Leonard, versus the league’s newest superteam in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. That’s 34 All-Star appearances between the five of them.

George will have a lot to look forward to in terms of his defensive assignment, as Tyronn Lue will likely put him on Harden or Durant from the jump. One of the problems the Nets present is that one of their three stars will almost always have a mismatch, but this might not be the case with the Clippers. Between George, Leonard and a potentially healthy Patrick Beverley, LA might have enough defensive options to slow the Nets’ stars down.

It’s miles down the road, but we may be looking at a potential finals preview on Tuesday night. Whether George views it this way, or as just another game on the schedule, remains to be seen.

