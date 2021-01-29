Marcus Morris: "I want to be a part of the team that wins the first championship for the Clippers"

The LA Clippers have a chance to do something truly special this year, and win their first championship in franchise history - Marcus Morris wants to be a part of that.

"I thought we had a great team, we made some moves," Marcus Morris said. "I want to be a part of the team that wins the first championship for the Clippers."

It's early, but the Clippers already look like they have better chemistry than last year's team. The chemistry was on full display in the win against the Miami Heat. In a game without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team turned an 18 point deficit into a 19 point lead, while having six players score in double figures. Perhaps the moment it was most evident was when Reggie Jackson accidentally called a timeout when the Clippers no longer had any during the last minute of the game.

Instead of getting disgruntled or angry, the Clippers all rallied Reggie Jackson together and calmed him down.

"Just watch the time out play," Nicolas Batum said. "It was by mistake. See our reaction. Nobody was mad. We all went to him don't worry about, move on, get one-stop."

The Clippers still needed Jackson after that moment, and he delivered by hitting a clutch free-throw to secure a four-point lead.

"We all make mistakes," Marcus Morris said. "We told him we still need him."

Due to what happened last season, many people have jumped off of the Clipper train. There are very few highlights, very few people picking them to win, and much less positivity. The general NBA public looks at them from the standpoint of "none of this matters until the playoffs." Marcus Morris understands that, and he embraces it.

"I think we used it as motivation to continue to move forward and we've seen how many people jumped off the ship last year," Morris said. It definitely helped us."

