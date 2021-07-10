Paul George Still Ranks Atop NBA Playoffs Leaderboards

While Paul George and the Clippers have not played since June 30th, the All-NBA forward still ranks atop some of the NBA's most recognized playoff statistics. Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, Paul George leads the entire NBA Playoffs in total points scored and minutes played.

Paul George's 511 total points in the 2021 NBA Playoffs leads Devin Booker's 490 for the league's top spot, while PG's 776 minutes played leads Khris Middleton's 753 for the top spot in that category as well.

Because the Clippers went at least six games in every series, some may be led to believe that the discrepancy in games played is why Paul George has been able to hold these statistical leads; however, that is not the case. Entering Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks have played 19 games, while the Phoenix Suns have played 18. Paul George's 19 games played in the 2021 playoffs is right on par with those two teams.

PG's masterful playoff run ranks him not only atop the 2021 ranks, but many all-time lists as well. With a 20-point performance in each of the 19 playoff games Paul George played in this season, he joined Larry Bird, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kawhi Leonard, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dwayne Wade, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, and Allen Iverson as the only 13 players in NBA history with at least 19 games of 20+ points in a single playoff run.

To highlight just how exclusive Paul George's 2021 playoff run was, the entirety of his game must be evaluated. With 511 points, 183 rebounds, and 102 assists, Playoff P joined Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James as the only five players in NBA history with 500 points, 180 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single playoff run.

Had the Clippers been able to reach and win the NBA Finals, it is likely that Paul George's historic run would be mentioned amongst the immortals. While a Conference Finals exit disallows this to be the case, appropriate context should allow NBA fans and media members to recognize the magnitude of what Paul George accomplished this season, and at a very minimum, give him the respect he deserves.

