Skip to main content
Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

The LA Clippers reportedly have a focused offseason goal

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers reportedly have a focused offseason goal

Rarely inactive in the offseason despite their limited assets, the LA Clippers may be looking to stay put for the first time in a few years. With their own free agents to re-sign, The Athletic's Law Murray recently reported that the Clippers are not looking to make trades, but are instead prioritizing new contracts for their own free agents.

Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum, Isaiah Hartenstein, Amir Coffey, Jay Scrubb, Rodney Hood, and Xavier Moon can each get new contracts this summer. Zubac has a $7.5M team option, Batum has a $3.3M player option, and Coffey is a restricted free-agent, while Hartenstein, Scrubb, and Hood are each unrestricted free agents.

With the way he has played since coming to the Clippers, Nicolas Batum will likely have an opportunity to decline his player option and re-sign a longer deal with the team. The veteran forward has already indicated that he wants to finish his career with the Clippers, and will have an opportunity to sign his last contract with them this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ivica Zubac will have to wait until the Clippers make a decision on his team option before negotiating his next contract, but it seems likely that the Clippers would look to extend him for a similar annual value to what he made on his most recent deal. As for Amir Coffey, the 25-year-old wing proved last season that he not only belongs on an NBA team, but in an NBA rotation. Having played most of his career on non-guaranteed deals, Coffey will certainly receive guaranteed money this summer, and the Clippers will have an opportunity to make sure that comes from them.

With the Clippers almost certainly having no interest in bringing back Rodney Hood or Xavier Moon, that leaves Jay Scrubb as their only remaining free agent. Scrubb has appeared in just 22 games since being drafted 55th overall in 2020, but the young guard has flashed some athleticism and scoring ability in his limited NBA action, making the possibility of the Clippers keeping him around not unlikely.

If the Clippers are able to retain all of their free agents, many around the league rightfully agree that they will ascend themselves right back into contention next season. This does not eliminate the possibility of trades occurring both this offseason and at next year's trade deadline; however, according to recent reports, that is not the team's current focus.

USATSI_16247996_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari19 hours ago
USATSI_17822034_168390270_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Calls LA Clippers Best Team in LA

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 16, 2022
screen-shot-2022-02-25-at-50809-pm
News

Kawhi Leonard Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons From Trainer

By Joey LinnJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

New Photo of Kawhi Leonard Training Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 14, 2022
1208677842.0
News

Clippers Support Former Assistant Coach at WNBA Game

By Joey LinnJun 12, 2022
LAC_GSW_1021
News

Clippers Player Shares Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey LinnJun 11, 2022
USATSI_18053488_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Sending Los Angeles Students to Space Camp

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 10, 2022
lou-williams-iso-looks-0315
News

Lou Williams Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

By Joey LinnJun 9, 2022