Report: Clippers Possible Destination For James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have a decision to make. With several reports indicating that James Harden is unhappy with the current situation in Brooklyn, a trade may end up as the best option for all sides. What makes this situation unique from most others involving a disgruntled superstar, is that the Brooklyn Nets would not be triggering a rebuild with this trade. Instead, they would be looking to make a deal that keeps them atop the NBA's short list of title favorites. Navigating such a pursuit is unlike most others involving a player of Harden's caliber.

The most commonly speculated deal involving James Harden, is the swap with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. This gets Philly a superstar teammate alongside Joel Embiid, while giving Brooklyn an All-Star in return. While the Nets undoubtedly get a talent downgrade in this deal, it's one of the few ways they can maintain a "Big-3" structure while parting ways with James Harden.

While a Harden for Simmons swap is what many believe to be the only potential outcome in this situation, aside from Brooklyn staying put, The Athletic's Sam Amick recent name dropped the LA Clippers as another potential destination for James Harden. "It could be Philly, or the Clippers, or some other place where [Harden] doesn't have to wonder if Kyrie Irving is playing that night or if his well-chronicled style of play will be pegged as a problem whenever times are tough," Amick wrote in his recent article about Harden's situation.

While the structure for such a deal was not present in this report, there could be a deal that makes sense for both sides. If the Nets become convinced that Harden no longer wants to be in Brooklyn, but they feel uncertain about integrating Ben Simmons into their championship pursuit, other options may become appealing. A trade with the Clippers involving James Harden would certainly not bring back equal value, hardly any trades would; however, such a deal could patch some holes for Brooklyn.

A combination of Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka gets the salary where it needs to be in a Harden trade. This is obviously just the outline, as Brooklyn would likely demand much more value in return, whether through draft choices or youth; however, this is a potential starting point.

For Brooklyn, Luke Kennard immediately steps into the Joe Harris role as a three-point sniper alongside their stars. Recent reports indicate serious concern regarding Joe Harris and his injury, which could compel the Nets to prioritize perimeter shooting at the deadline. If the 76ers were reluctant to include Seth Curry or Tyrese Maxey in a deal for Harden, this could become even more of a discussion.

In the absence of Kevin Durant, the Nets have struggled mightily to get production from their forwards. James Johnson has not played well, Paul Millsap is on his way out, and both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge are centers at this point in their careers. This is where the Marcus Morris appeal could exist. On the season, Morris is a 16 PPG scorer on nearly 40% from deep. He shot an incredible 47.3% from deep last season, making him easily one of the best shooting forwards the Nets would have available.

Finally, Brooklyn's appeal for Serge Ibaka is simple. He has substantial limitations at this point in his career, but a rim protector who shoots nearly 40% from deep is something the Nets could desperately use. Blake Griffin has struggled with his outside shot all year, LaMarcus Aldridge is injured, and Day'Ron Sharpe is still a ways away from being ready for playoff basketball. In select matchups, Ibaka could be very well utilized on the Brooklyn Nets.

In a vacuum, these three players would immediately help the Brooklyn Nets; however, in exchange for a superstar of Harden's caliber, not getting an All-Star back in return could be an immediate non-starter for Brooklyn. That much is yet to be determined, but as the situation gets closer to Thursday's deadline, desperation could create chaos.

For the Clippers, the justification is simple. If they knew Harden would commit to an extension, pairing him alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell would ascend them into an unmatched tier of top-end talent. This is probably what makes such a deal too good to be true; however, it is worth analyzing simply because it was mentioned as a possibility.

If the Clippers had even the slightest hesitancy that James Harden would not commit to an extension, such uncertainty could be enough justification to hold off. As presently constructed, a trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Norman Powell, surrounded by the depth of Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, and Luke Kennard, makes the Clippers absolutely loaded. When fully healthy, few teams rival what the Clippers have already constructed. For this reason, making such a blockbuster deal may just be inherently unattractive. This belief is also justified; however, as the Clippers have shown in recent years, nothing can ever truly be ruled out.