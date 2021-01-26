Report: LA Clippers Interested in Derrick Rose

NBA Insider Shams Charania recently reported that the LA Clippers are interested in trading for Pistons point guard Derrick Rose.

Rose, a former MVP who has revived his career as a sixth man who can create offense for second units, is currently 32 years old and on an expiring contract worth just under $8 million. The trade would likely involve the Clippers' own sixth man, Lou Williams, who is on an almost identical contract. The Clippers would probably have to include one or more second-round picks to make it worth the Pistons while. LA will have to compete with offers from the New York Knicks, who are also interested in Rose, according to Charania.

On the court, Rose would be an interesting fit with the Clippers, though an incremental one. While he would be a slight upgrade over Williams in terms of his explosiveness and finishing ability, his temperamental jump shot makes him a less-than-ideal fit next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While he is slightly bigger than Williams and wouldn’t be hunted down on defense as often, he still has defensive lapses and can be exploited.

If one second-round pick in addition to Williams will get the deal done, it would be interesting for the Clippers. If the price is higher, LA might be better off waiting for a more enticing name to pop up on the trade block. Regardless, Derrick Rose isn't something the Clippers necessarily need right now.

Related Articles

LA Clippers Quarterly Grades: Serge Ibaka (Q1)

Should the LA Clippers Trade For Lonzo Ball?

Kawhi Leonard is growing, but he's still a quiet guy: 'It's just who I am'