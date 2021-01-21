Should the Clippers Trade for Lonzo Ball?

Since last year’s playoff collapse, the national media narrative has been that the Clippers need a “true point guard” in order to solidify their offense and control the pace of their games. Kawhi Leonard has supposedly said as much, according to Stephen A. Smith. Now it seems, according to an unsubstantiated report, that their current target to fill this role is residing in New Orleans in the form of fourth-year guard Lonzo Ball.

It’s an interesting idea. In theory, Ball could fill a ball-handling role and push the pace of the Clippers’ second unit, assuming Patrick Beverly retains the starting role initially. He also brings a defensive toughness and solid length that allows him to guard multiple positions and rebound well for a guard. These are all areas in which the Clippers need to improve.

However, there is a difference between the perception of Ball and his actual on-the court performance. Ball’s career usage rate is just under 18%, surprisingly low for a starting point guard. This stat reflects Ball’s playing style. He’s not a ball-dominant floor general like a Chris Paul or a LeBron James. He’s a secondary playmaker; a ball-mover who makes the extra pass and hits rim runners in transition. His last two seasons, he’s played next to other point guards in Jrue Holiday and Eric Bledsoe. To ask him to take control of the Clippers offense (and take the ball out of the hands of wing scorers like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) might be a miscasting.

It is also worth considering what the Clippers would need to give up in order to get Ball. Lou Williams has been the subject of many trade rumors lately, but it doesn’t seem likely that the young, up-and-coming Pelicans would have any desire for a 34-year-old shooting guard on an expiring contract.

So the next obvious major piece (in addition to a few young prospects and second-round picks) would be Ivica Zubac. He fits the Pelicans’ timeline more than Williams, and he offers a bit of rim protection next to Zion Williamson. Whether the Clippers be willing to part with their best young asset for a shot at Ball remains to be seen.

If the Clippers do end up making a move for Ball, they’d have to sign him to a large contract in restricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see how desperate the Clippers are for the young guard, given their current dominance in the Western Conference.