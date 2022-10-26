Report: Paul George Playing Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George unexpectedly missed the trip to Oklahoma when the LA Clippers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a game that that Clippers should have very easily won on paper but somehow managed to put up one of their worst efforts ever in the Ty Lue era.

It looks like the team will be getting some reinforcements on Thursday night's rematch, in the form of Paul George.

According to a report from The Athletic's Law Murray, Paul George is expected to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. George unexpectedly missed Tuesday's game with a non-COVID-related illness, but it seems as though he is better now.

The LA Clippers desperately need some reps with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the lineup, especially with Kawhi Leonard. While the team knows they're a work in progress and likely won't be ready until Christmas, it's hard to be a work in progress when your two best players aren't always available.

It's hard to put a finger on why exactly the Clippers were so decimated by the winless Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. This team knows how to play together without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they did it almost all of last season. There's no reason or excuse for the effort they put up on Tuesday. They've looked lost offensively almost all of this early season, continuously committing turnovers and putting up a league-worst PPG. Hopefully, Paul George gives the Clippers a much-needed boost on Thursday.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse