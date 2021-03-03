NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Shaq on the Clippers: "I'm not worried about them. They're old-school veterans."

Shaq on the Clippers: "I'm not worried about them. They're old-school veterans."

Shaq isn't worried about the Clippers' current struggles
Author:
Publish date:

The LA Clippers have been struggling, but NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal isn't too worried.

The shorthanded Clippers lost against the Boston Celtics yesterday and Shaq didn't have too much concern about the situation when addressing it on "NBA on TNT".

Shaq has flip-flopped around a bit when it comes to the Clippers this season. Just two months ago he dismissed them as threats to the Lakers. However, after what happened last season, it's understandable why all top analysts would dismiss them again this season; nearly every single analyst, current player, and media outlet picked the LA Clippers to win the championship last season. 

The Clippers are currently struggling quite a bit, losing three of their last four games, and on a two-game losing streak. However, while some of those struggles are coming with an inability to execute in the clutch, some of it comes with a lack of health. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have only played in 27 out of 37 games together, which sounds like a story all too familiar to last year. 

For what it's worth, the Lakers are also going through the same struggles of being unable to stay healthy. The Western Conference standings have largely been impacted by health, with the two healthiest teams being the top two teams in the conference: Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. 

The Clippers desperately need a win against the Washington Wizards, and Paul George himself called it a "must-win." That one final game before the All-Star break is on Thursday.

USATSI_14053279_168384702_lowres
News

Shaq on the Clippers: "I'm not worried about them. They're old-school veterans."

USATSI_15659776
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers’ Close Loss to the Boston Celtics

USATSI_15659775_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George says Wizards game is a 'must-win'

USATSI_15648107
News

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Back Spasms Originated in Sunday's Bucks Game

Feb 28, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
News

Breaking: LA Clippers' Star Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Boston Celtics

USATSI_13692287
News

Breaking: Celtics' Jaylen Brown ACTIVE vs. LA Clippers

Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) shoots the ball over LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_14159291_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George inspired by LeBron James' longevity in NBA