Should the LA Clippers revisit a Terry Rozier trade?

Before the NBA season began, there were trade rumors of the Clippers acquiring Terry Rozier, is that something they should revisit?

According to Chris Mannix from Sports Illustrated, the Clippers explored a deal for him in the month of November. Since then, Rozier has improved tremendously as a player. Rozier is currently averaging 20.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, on 49/44/82 shooting splits. During the off-season, the rumors indicated that the Clippers were shopping for a point-guard, whether it was Terry Rozier or Rajon Rondo.

The Clippers ultimately didn't make a move for a point guard and kept Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as their primary options for point guard. The ball movement has been great for the Clippers, except when everything becomes stagnant in the fourth quarter. Two weeks ago, no one really felt like the Clippers needed to aggressively pursue a point guard trade, now those perceptions have changed.

While Rozier has been terrific this year, he's not necessarily a pass-first guard that could help with ball movement. However, the Clippers might not even need that. The Clippers need more players that are capable of attacking downhill and getting easy free throws when the offense gets stagnant. When the offense becomes too jump-shot-heavy, they need another option to attack the rim. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Lou Williams are all averaging less free throws this season compared to last season.

Do you believe the Clippers should re-visit a trade for Terry Rozier, or should they keep the roster they currently have?