Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Hints at Potential NBA Return Date

The NBA has gained plenty of momentum towards a return lately. This past weekend, several teams around the league — including the LA Clippers — reopened practice facilities for voluntary, distanced workouts. On top of that, the league has reportedly identified Walt Disney World as a "clear frontrunner" to host games when the season (hopefully) resumes later this summer.

The thing is, there's still no date set for teams to resume play. No games have been scheduled, no one knows how much of the regular season will be played out, if at all, and it's unclear what rule changes will be in place.

That said, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie may have dropped a hint on Twitter this afternoon about when we could expect to see the league back in action:

In the tweet, Dinwiddie mentions that practice will start back up June 21 and that games will start July 15.

If this is the real timeframe, it would make a lot of sense. Based on the league's current rate of progression, it seems reasonable to predict that teams could be practicing together by mid-June. That would also allow teams a little over three weeks to practice together before returning to play, which should be just enough time to shake the rust off.

Of course, there's no confirmation that this is the official return date, and setbacks are certainly possible. Health is the most important factor at play, and it could take some time for the NBA to make sure it has all the resources available to ensure its players are well. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the NBA is engaged with multiple testing providers this afternoon, which is a significant step in that direction.

Get ready, LA Clippers fans — the playoffs could be just a few months off.