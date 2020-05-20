AllClippers
Report: NBA Could Resume Season at Disney World

Garrett Chorpenning

When it was announced that the LA Clippers would be reopening their practice facility on Monday for voluntary workouts, there was a glimmer of hope that the NBA could be on its way back in the not-so-distant future. Now, that glimmer is starting to turn into a sparkle.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA is considering several sites to resume the 2019-20 season, with Orlando's Disney World as the frontrunner. Las Vegas is also an option that's reportedly being considered.

Per the report, League Commissioner Adam Silver has a goal of creating a "campus-like environment" for the NBA to resume play, and Las Vegas and Orlando could both fit the bill. 

The league is already familiar with Las Vegas, as Summer League play has been held there since 2004. There are numerous arenas that games could be played in, and the city has ample hotel capacity. 

But Orlando is the more likely scenario here, and it's plain to see why. The Disney World resort is a private space — meaning there would be less risk of players contracting COVID-19 — and it provides plenty of room to play games and could easily hold all 30 teams in its hotels. 

Neither option would allow fans to be in attendance.

Of course, nothing is certain, and there's still a chance that the current NBA season doesn't go on.

That would be a brutal blow for the Clippers, who proved themselves to be top-tier title contenders this season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In 64 games, LA managed to go 44-20 and win big games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

Canceling of the remainder of the season would put a lot of pressure on the team to win a title next year, as Leonard and George could both opt-out of their current contracts at the end of the 2020-21 season, which would all but put an end to the franchise's hopes of winning its first-ever NBA title.

There's still no date set for the NBA to make its decision, but as some of the pieces begin to fall into place, it's looking increasingly likely that the season will resume to some degree this summ

