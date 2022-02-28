Steph Curry Opens Up About Parent's Divorce

Steph Curry has had an eventful season. He's broken the all-time three-point record, leading a championship favorite Warriors team, but also had to unfortunately deal with his parent's divorce.

In an interview with The Ringer, Curry opened up about what it's been like dealing with his parent's divorce during such an eventful season.

“It’s challenging for sure,” Curry said. “I could be mad and be like, ‘Y’all effed this up.’ I could have that approach. But it’s going to be an acknowledgment of both of y’all in terms of how y’all raised me. The calmness I have in myself is because of y’all.”

When he broke the all-time three-point record, Curry had to embrace his parents during two different moments. He saw his father near the Golden State Warrior's bench, then saw his mother near the tunnel. It was a moment he would have been able to previously share with them at the same time.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

While it's been a challenging year for Steph Curry, he and his team have the chance to do something special this season. A fourth championship ring is something that would make all of the sacrifices and challenges worth it.

