Three Takeaways From The LA Clippers' Seventh-Straight Win, Once Again Defeating the OKC Thunder

The LA Clippers once again took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder, winning the second of their back-to-back matchups on Sunday by a score of 108-100, though the win wasn’t as pretty as their first victory.

The Clippers struggled from beyond the 3-point arc for what felt like the first time all season, shooting just 14-46 (30.4%) from the promised land. This gave the Thunder a hint of daylight, and they hung around the entire game, refusing to submit whenever the Clippers would go up by fifteen or more. They continued to persist, and eventually brought the game to within six points after going on an 11-0 run with less than three minutes to go in the game. Were it not for a clutch dunk by Kawhi Leonard and a lucky offensive rebound off of a missed free throw, the Thunder could’ve pulled off a truly impressive comeback—something the Clippers are all too familiar with.

For the most part, the Clippers’ defense did a decent job of containing the low-powered Thunder offense, though guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points, 6-6 FT) and George Hill (22 points, 9-12 FG) were able to get to the rim frequently, creating for themselves and their teammates.

It was clear that the Clippers got comfortable early on, leading by 17 points after one quarter, and took their foot off the gas. This is doable when a team is shooting 42% from three, like the Clippers are so far this year. But when the shots aren’t falling, NBA teams are going to make you pay for overlooking them. Luckily, the Clippers have a superstar to carry them in situations like these.

Kawhi Dominates Again

Kawhi Leonard played an all-around beautiful offensive performance, dropping 34 points (14-24 FG, 4-9 3PT) and tacking on nine rebounds and eight assists. Leonard carried the offensive burden as Paul George struggled (4-13 FG) and managed to finish the game without turning the ball over a single time. Leonard was hitting tough jumpers from the nail and in the post against a tenacious defender in Luguentz Dort.

This is now Leonard’s third-straight game scoring 30+ points, albeit against the dregs of the Western Conference. It is quite a luxury that the Clippers have a player who can pick up the slack when his team is struggling from the field and with injuries.

“I’m just playing the game," Leonard said after the game. "Reading every team’s defense. If I’m able to create and get a shot up or create for my teammates. That’s pretty much how I play the game. Same mindset coming in, being aggressive. Every time I’m in a position with the ball, or off the ball, just being ready to shoot.”

Clips shorthanded as PG, Morris, Beverley Sit

The Clippers’ rotation dwindled throughout the night. Marcus Morris Sr. missed Sunday’s game due to a stomach illness (the broadcast crew made it a point to clarify that this was not COVID-related). Then, Patrick Beverley was unable to start the second half due to knee soreness, forcing Reggie Jackson into the starting lineup. Finally, in the final four minutes of action, Paul George was unable to complete the game due to hamstring tightness.

"I benched [George]... nah I'm just messing with you,” Head Coach Tyronn Lue joked after the game. “He had some tightness going into the game. In that last 4 minutes he felt tight again. We were just being cautious."

Though these injuries did lead to a more exciting and tightly-contested game, it is a bit concerning for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris’ ailment will surely be resolved by then, but George's and Beverley’s are still unclear.

Reggie Jackson Pinch-Hits

With the offseason addition of Luke Kennard and the returned health of Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson had been squeezed out of the rotation. But when Beverley sat and Tyronn Lue called Jackson’s number, the veteran point guard stepped in and delivered some solid second-half play that kept the Thunder at bay. Jackson scored 14 points on 4-8 shooting, and although he was ultimately a -6 for the game (thanks in large part to the Thunder’s 11-0 surge at the end of the game), Jackson’s energy was palpable.

“I thought Reggie [Jackson] was great," Tyronn Lue said postgame. "Just like [Patrick Patterson] being a professional and staying ready. He came in, I think he had 10 points in that third quarter, which was huge for us. Hats off to Reggie [Jackson] for that. I thought our bench was phenomenal."

“They let me know at halftime," Jackson said. "Coach [Lue] and [Patrick Beverley] let me know that I would be starting in the second half and my mindset was just to come out, keep the train moving along, keep us playing the right way and just find a way to get a win.”

Jackson is cast correctly as a third-string guard; he’s not as crafty as Williams or as good of a shooter as Kennard, but he is a steady offensive presence that can settle a team when something unforeseen is thrown at them. If Beverley is unable to start against the Hawks, look for Jackson to retain the starting spot.

The Clippers will face Trey Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 4:30 P.M. PCT from State Farm Arena.

