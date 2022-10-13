Skip to main content
The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players

The Clippers have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In an unsurprising move, the LA Clippers announce that they have waived Malik Fitts, Xavier Moon, and Nate Darling. All three players were with the team throughout training camp and the pre-season, and will likely now join the G-League Clippers.

With only one roster spot remaining, it makes sense for the Clippers to either leave that open, or give it to Moses Brown to start the season. While Brown does not project to be a key contributor at any point in the season, his size can serve as an emergency option at backup center, with the team likely opting to go small with their first bench group.

Ty Lue alluded to this being the plan at a recent practice, telling reporters that the team's current focus is removing Ivica Zubac midway through the first quarter so he can return with the bench unit. While he sits, the Clippers will go small, rather than opting for Moses Brown minutes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With his solid play in the pre-season, Moussa Diabate would seemingly be the better option between he and Brown; however, with the team already set on going small, it makes more sense for Diabate to start in the G-League so he can get consistent minutes and development.

For Fitts, Moon, and Darling, all three players were solid throughout camp, but never had much of an opportunity to make the team. They will now continue their journey in the G-League, or perhaps get picked up elsewhere.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_19209000_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Not Sure Who Starting Point Guard Will Be Opening Night

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209194
News

Clippers Believe John Wall is Primed For Resurgence

By Joey Linn
austindoc
News

Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers

By Joey Linn
kawhi-leonard-clippers
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Newfound Joy This Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123404_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two

By Farbod Esnaashari
1206498347.jpg.0
News

Kawhi Leonard Details Relationship With Patrick Beverley

By Joey Linn
fullsizeoutput_d228
News

John Wall Details What Community Work Means to Him

By Joey Linn
5cfaeb872100004011e6c320
News

Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard

By Joey Linn