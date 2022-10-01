Skip to main content
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency after his big year with the LA Clippers
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.

Having played on non-guaranteed deals for much of his career, Hartenstein earned this opportunity to get paid with the New York Knicks. When asked why he decided to sign there, Hartenstein said it was the place that made him feel wanted.

"I think it was a spot where I felt wanted," Hartenstein said. "That was a big thing coming into it, finding a place where first of all I can bring something, and I thought I could bring something that they didn't have, to help them win. It's a good situation for me, I think coming in, bringing something different than what they had before."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As previously mentioned, Hartenstein has spent most of his career battling for roster spots, and had to earn his way onto the Clippers' roster with his play in training camp. Having done that, Hartenstein took his opportunity and ran with it, becoming one of the best backup centers in basketball last season.

While the Clippers will certainly miss him, New York was a great opportunity for Hartenstein to get paid and have a significant role.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

USATSI_17687496_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Reveals Extra Motivation Against Toronto Raptors

By Farbod Esnaashari
timberwolves_clippers_basketball_25250267
News

Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics

By Joey Linn
star-treatment-kawhi-leonard-bothered-clippers
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard's Return Date Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123603_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for First Preseason Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with guard Paul George (13) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Best Two-Way Player' in Basketball

By Joey Linn
kawhi-lue
News

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

By Joey Linn
1347994249.0
News

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123393_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

By Farbod Esnaashari