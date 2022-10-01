Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein to two-year / $16M contract in free agency this summer, following the center's breakout season with the LA Clippers. While the Clippers would have loved to retain Hartenstein, they could not afford to pay him what New York offered, having reduced their already limited financial flexibility with the John Wall signing.

Having played on non-guaranteed deals for much of his career, Hartenstein earned this opportunity to get paid with the New York Knicks. When asked why he decided to sign there, Hartenstein said it was the place that made him feel wanted.

"I think it was a spot where I felt wanted," Hartenstein said. "That was a big thing coming into it, finding a place where first of all I can bring something, and I thought I could bring something that they didn't have, to help them win. It's a good situation for me, I think coming in, bringing something different than what they had before."

As previously mentioned, Hartenstein has spent most of his career battling for roster spots, and had to earn his way onto the Clippers' roster with his play in training camp. Having done that, Hartenstein took his opportunity and ran with it, becoming one of the best backup centers in basketball last season.

While the Clippers will certainly miss him, New York was a great opportunity for Hartenstein to get paid and have a significant role.

Related Articles:

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers