Ty Lue Jokingly says Serge Ibaka is not Getting Traded

When Kawhi Leonard took an accidental elbow from Serge Ibaka, he jokingly said that Serge was on the trading block. Just in case you couldn't tell, we're here to tell you that's not happening.

Serge Ibaka is not getting traded by the Clippers.

“That’s off the table," Lue said jokingly. "Somebody told me about it today, that’s pretty funny.”



Serge Ibaka's arrival to the LA Clippers gave the team a good problem to have - having two starting centers. No one expected Ivica Zubac to come off the bench this season, but Ibaka has done a great job in the starting lineup. There has been a report that Serge Ibaka resented playing behind Marc Gasol, and that's what led to his departure from the Toronto Raptors.

Ibaka brings a level of depth to the Clippers that they haven't had in nearly a decade, a stretch five. There was a point during Lob City where Doc Rivers became infatuated with finding a stretch five, and he tried finding anyone to fit that role. Fans saw players like Spencer Hawes, or Byron Mullens join the team, but neither of them could really make a significant impact. Ibaka has already brought more to the table than they have in only 9 games.

This season, Serge Ibaka is averaging: 11.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 BPG, on 46/35/76 shooting. The Clippers are currently 6-3 on the season, with impressive wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. They're a team that's still hard to gauge because of the variance in which they've won and lost. Regardless, Serge Ibaka is here to stay.