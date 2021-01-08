NewsGameday
Search

Ty Lue Jokingly says Serge Ibaka is not Getting Traded

The Clippers are not trading Serge Ibaka
Author:
Publish date:

When Kawhi Leonard took an accidental elbow from Serge Ibaka, he jokingly said that Serge was on the trading block. Just in case you couldn't tell, we're here to tell you that's not happening.

Serge Ibaka is not getting traded by the Clippers.

Serge Ibaka's arrival to the LA Clippers gave the team a good problem to have - having two starting centers. No one expected Ivica Zubac to come off the bench this season, but Ibaka has done a great job in the starting lineup. There has been a report that Serge Ibaka resented playing behind Marc Gasol, and that's what led to his departure from the Toronto Raptors. 

Ibaka brings a level of depth to the Clippers that they haven't had in nearly a decade, a stretch five. There was a point during Lob City where Doc Rivers became infatuated with finding a stretch five, and he tried finding anyone to fit that role. Fans saw players like Spencer Hawes, or Byron Mullens join the team, but neither of them could really make a significant impact. Ibaka has already brought more to the table than they have in only 9 games.

This season, Serge Ibaka is averaging: 11.8 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.2 BPG, on 46/35/76 shooting. The Clippers are currently 6-3 on the season, with impressive wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. They're a team that's still hard to gauge because of the variance in which they've won and lost. Regardless, Serge Ibaka is here to stay.

USATSI_15405643_168384702_lowres
News

Ty Lue Jokingly says Serge Ibaka is not Getting Traded

USATSI_14756661_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris volunteers to come off bench for Clippers and will continue to do so

USATSI_15404913
News

Paul George, Marcus Morris Preferred Not to Play in Wake of Capitol Violence

USATSI_14169105
News

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15400099_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard on Jacob Blake decision: 'You got to change the people in the uniform'

USATSI_13994562
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15393453_168384702_lowres
News

Nicolas Batum is modeling his game off Boris Diaw and Andre Iguodala

USATSI_15393697_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George: 'I heard all the noise, and I use that noise for motivation'

USATSI_15360532_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers Staff Quarantined after Positive COVID-19 Test