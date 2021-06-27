Ty Lue says Clippers Coming Back From 3-1 is 'Very Doable'

The Clippers may be down 3-1 against the Suns, but it's been a very close series.

The Clippers are down 3-1 against the Phoenix Suns, but they've outscored them throughout the series 403-400. Every single game has been incredibly close, and Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes this team can still come back.

"Got to take it one game at a time," Ty Lue said. "That's got to be our mindset. ... It's very doable. We just got to make sure we're locked-in."

If there was ever an NBA team that could come back down from 3-1, it would be the 2021 Clippers - the only team in NBA history that came back from down 2-0 twice. However, it's hard to believe the Clippers could complete a comeback without Kawhi Leonard. Paul George has already played 694 minutes in the 2021 playoffs, and that's 132 more minutes than the next person. The Clippers just may be too tired to complete the comeback, and they were too fatigued to come up with a basket in a pivotal Game 4. Still, the team isn't giving up.

"It's going to be hard, it's going to be tough, but it's gotta be one game at a time," Paul George said. "It's win or go home... Our mindset has to be do whatever and play as hard as we can."

Even if the Clippers complete a 3-1 comeback against the Phoenix Suns, there's still no timetable on Kawhi Leonard's return. This team would be the likely favorite to win the NBA Championship if he were playing, but the sad reality is that he's injured. Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns is on Monday.

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 3 Win over the Phoenix Suns

Paul George Draws Inspiration from Parents for Game 3 Win over Suns

Paul George Leads All Players in Playoff Minutes