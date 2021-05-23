Tyronn Lue says Luka Doncic 'At the Top' of Players He's Had to Coach Against in Playoffs

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue has dealt with quite a few generational offensive talents in the postseason throughout his fairly short coaching career. Since earning his first head-coaching job in Cleveland back in 2016, Lue has had to scheme for the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Paul George among others. But no one, he says, has been tougher to deal with than one Luka Doncic.

Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks stole game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Clippers on Saturday. He was spectacular, putting up a 31-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double and controlling the pace of the game like only he can. In the first half, the Clippers tried switching on pick-and-rolls involving Doncic, and he torched Ivica Zubac in response, hitting five of his 11 three-point attempts. In the second half, the Clippers tried blitzing him, and he did a great job of finding his open teammates.

After the game, I asked Lue where Doncic ranks among the many superstars he’s had to deal with over the years.

“Right up at the top,” he answered without hesitation. “He does a great job of controlling the game, making guys better. He’s a big moment player...He made some big shots, some deep shots, some tough shots. That’s what great players do. We’re not going to get discouraged by that. We’ve just got to clean up the things that we can clean up. He’s going to make some tough shots, because all great players do.”

It’s truly high praise, but not unwarranted. Doncic has only ever played against the Clippers in the postseason in his short career, now going 3-4 over the course of the last two seasons. Still, he’s been spectacular in those seven games; his step-back buzzer-beater to win game 4 of last year’s series will live on in infamy, and will likely be a precursor to many memorable moments in his postseason career.

It will be interesting to see how the Clippers adjust in game 2. The Mavericks are not likely to hit 17 of their 36 threes once again, but if LA continues to double Doncic, his teammates are going to get open looks.

Game 2 tips off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

