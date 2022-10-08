Skip to main content
Video: John Wall Recreates His Iconic Dougie Dance Again

Video: John Wall Recreates His Iconic Dougie Dance Again

It was a happy moment for all NBA fans, not just Clipper fans.

John Wall and the Dougie are an iconic pairing that NBA fans have never ever forgotten about. In 2010, Wall danced to the Dougie during his NBA debut in a preseason game. On October 6, 2022, he finally did it again.

AllClippers was at the LA Clippers' open practice at the USC Galen Center where the team was having a dance break in the middle of practice. Jason Preston and some of the rookies were dancing, but then DJ Dense suddenly decided to play the Dougie. Preston and the rookies immediately started pointing to John Wall to teach them how to do the dance, and Wall delivered.

Wall started breaking out his iconic dance move and the entire arena erupted in applause. Even Kawhi Leonard started trying to do the move in the background and let out a huge smile. It was a really great moment to see Wall dancing and smiling after he revealed just how hard of a time he went through recently. For a human being to go through thoughts of suicidal depression to have a moment of pure happiness is just a beautiful thing to see that everyone can appreciate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The clip of John Wall doing the Dougie again went insanely viral, reaching over a million views in under 24 hours. NBA fans around the world loved seeing the moment recreated, and it was something that went beyond just Clipper fans. Hopefully, there are more iconic moments of John Wall to come during this 2022-23 NBA season.

Lakers-LeBron
News

LeBron James References Clippers in Hilarious Hypothetical

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123474_168390270_lowres
News

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

By Farbod Esnaashari
Feb 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) receives a high five from forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after shooting the go ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs as guard Patrick Beverley (21) looks on in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123426_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George: Kawhi Leonard Has Gotten Bigger and Stronger

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1427695976-scaled
News

Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers

By Joey Linn
1232014341.0
News

Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Luke Kennard and Terance Mann

By Joey Linn
kawhi-leonard-paul-george-bench-1011
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George

By Joey Linn
merlin_138020040_1fc1dc63-bb6c-4fbf-b785-5844ef9ae0ce-jumbo
News

Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents

By Joey Linn